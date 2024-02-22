iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.31

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $86.31 and last traded at $86.16, with a volume of 21847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.07.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

