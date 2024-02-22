iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $506.58

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $506.58 and last traded at $506.74, with a volume of 345602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $499.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $485.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $457.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

