iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sets New 12-Month High at $64.82

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $64.82 and last traded at $64.82, with a volume of 67678 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.24.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,985.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

