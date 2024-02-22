iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.85

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.85 and last traded at $55.78, with a volume of 108038 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.96.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,843,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,810 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

