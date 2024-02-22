iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,873 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.25. 50,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,041. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.37 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

