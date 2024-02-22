Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $28.87

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.87 and last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 78014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IRDM shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Iridium Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, William Blair cut Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.15.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $194.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.13 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth $3,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

