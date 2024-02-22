Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 6,039 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 238% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,786 put options.

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,761,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,332,938.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 20.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 12,279.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 260,939 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 802.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 96,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 86,025 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Fluence Energy Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLNC traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,215,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,188,562. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 2.77. Fluence Energy has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

