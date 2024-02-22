Investors Buy High Volume of Marvell Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 78,223 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 44,349 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,770,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at $47,747,933. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ford Tamer sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,770,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 809,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,747,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,000 shares of company stock worth $12,506,090. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1,328.1% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 216.2% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $4.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.16. The company had a trading volume of 8,657,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,894,270. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a PE ratio of -107.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.09.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -36.92%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.