Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 234,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 234,398 shares.The stock last traded at $46.38 and had previously closed at $46.29.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.87 and its 200-day moving average is $45.70.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,638,000.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

