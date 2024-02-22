Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,201,491 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,830,585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,201,491 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $168,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 548.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 49.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Leidos by 1,340.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Leidos Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LDOS opened at $123.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $124.96.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 107.04%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

