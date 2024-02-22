Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,563,774 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 415,512 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $161,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $55,460,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 937.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,576,101 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 202.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,126,650 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,044 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 4,609.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,441,344 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 1,410,739 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after buying an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BEN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.05.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE BEN opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.02. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,347,167.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

