Invesco Ltd. Buys 174,278 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $190,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $1,010,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 139,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,336,000 after acquiring an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $246.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 5.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.36 and a 52-week high of $252.98.

Insider Activity

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,736,655.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

