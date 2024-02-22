Invesco Ltd. Buys 141,372 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.96% of Axcelis Technologies worth $158,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

ACLS stock opened at $109.32 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.28 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

