Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $138.71

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $138.71 and last traded at $138.58, with a volume of 147489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.04.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $301,008.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.02, for a total transaction of $301,008.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,585 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock valued at $15,550,365. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.