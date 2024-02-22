Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.19% of Inter Parfums worth $8,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.24 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $37,605.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

