IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Buys £148.50 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Gunby bought 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.40) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($186.98).

Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IntegraFin alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Gunby purchased 52 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 291 ($3.66) per share, for a total transaction of £151.32 ($190.53).

On Thursday, December 21st, Jonathan Gunby acquired 50 shares of IntegraFin stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.76) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($188.24).

IntegraFin Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of LON:IHP traded down GBX 2.60 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 269.20 ($3.39). 143,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,767. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 289.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 255.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.73 ($2.63) and a twelve month high of GBX 312.40 ($3.93). The firm has a market capitalization of £891.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,809.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

IntegraFin Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share. This is an increase from IntegraFin’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. IntegraFin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,666.67%.

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded shares of IntegraFin to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHP

IntegraFin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. It operates through Investment administration services, Insurance and life assurance business, and Adviser back-office technology segments. The company operates Transact, a wrap platform that enable advisers to consolidate their clients investments using tax efficient wrappers and provide range of investment choice; and Time4Advice (T4A), an adviser practice management solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntegraFin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntegraFin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.