Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,741,922 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 18,672 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 3.51% of Integra LifeSciences worth $104,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,994 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,676,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 21,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

IART opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $33.44 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IART shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

