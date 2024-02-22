Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Insurance Australia Group Price Performance
Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
