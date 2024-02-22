Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY) Raises Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IAUGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1958 per share on Thursday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Insurance Australia Group’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Insurance Australia Group stock opened at $19.02 on Thursday. Insurance Australia Group has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, personal liability, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

