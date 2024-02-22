InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. InspireMD has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $3.85.

In other InspireMD news, Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in InspireMD in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

