Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 9,381 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 9,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,165.00, for a total value of $10,928,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05.

On Tuesday, January 16th, W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10.

On Wednesday, January 10th, W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total transaction of $39,447,888.15.

On Friday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,296 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.07, for a total value of $6,214,592.72.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $16.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,181.07. 129,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,398. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,185.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,057.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $949.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $1,421,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

