Insider Selling: Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.74, for a total value of $401,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded up $3.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,894. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.93 and a 200-day moving average of $112.08. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 11.35%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Materion by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Materion by 772.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,614,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Materion by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 48,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the third quarter valued at $191,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Materion from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

