Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 14,417 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 14,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.49, for a total value of $1,030,671.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,951.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mark Jon Nelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 24th, Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $72.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.40. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

