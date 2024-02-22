Insider Selling: Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Sells 2,700 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $81,918.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,525.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Friday, January 19th, Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,860,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,421,000 after purchasing an additional 244,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,756,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,965,000 after purchasing an additional 959,838 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,142,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,752,000 after purchasing an additional 835,069 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after buying an additional 3,957,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amkor Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 95,883 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amkor Technology

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.