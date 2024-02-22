Insider Buying: West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF) Insider Buys 30,906 Shares of Stock

West African Resources Limited (ASX:WAF – Get Free Report) insider Stewart Findlay purchased 30,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,579.16 ($17,372.00).

West African Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Get West African Resources alerts:

About West African Resources

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

West African Resources Limited engages in the mining, mineral processing, acquisition, exploration, and project development of gold projects in West Africa. The company has 90% interests in the Sanbrado Gold Project covering an area of 116 square kilometers located in Burkina Faso; and Kiaka gold project located in Burkina Faso.

Receive News & Ratings for West African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.