Insider Buying: Intra Energy Co. Limited (ASX:IEC) Insider Buys 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Intra Energy Co. Limited (ASX:IEC – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Dunn bought 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,607.84).

Benjamin (Ben) Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Benjamin (Ben) Dunn 25,000,000 shares of Intra Energy stock.

Intra Energy Stock Performance

Intra Energy Company Profile

Intra Energy Corporation Limited, a mining and energy company, primarily engages in the mining and sale of coal in Australia and Africa. The company also explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Yalgarra project covering an area of approximately 400 square kilometers located in Kalbarri, Western Australia.

