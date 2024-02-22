Insider Buying: Fiske plc (LON:FKE) Insider Purchases £10,350 in Stock

Fiske plc (LON:FKE – Get Free Report) insider Tony R. Pattison bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($13,031.98).

Fiske Stock Up 23.1 %

Fiske stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Fiske plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 46.50 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 79 ($0.99). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.29.

Fiske Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Fiske’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Fiske Company Profile

Fiske plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial intermediation services in the United Kingdom. The company offers discretionary investment management, advisory managed, execution-only, and stockbroking services; and other services, such as client cash accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pensions and small self-administered schemes, nominee services, and custody services to private clients.

