InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.
Insider Activity
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.