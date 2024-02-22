InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 300 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $384.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,605,056. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $384.00 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,944,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,605,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,279,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 4,378 shares of company stock worth $3,822,392. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

