InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) CEO Eric A. Adams Buys 41,600 Shares

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric A. Adams purchased 41,600 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.36 per share, with a total value of $14,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,959 shares in the company, valued at $15,825.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INM opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

