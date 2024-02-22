Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingevity updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NGVT traded up $2.60 on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.87. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $36.66 and a 12-month high of $89.92.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 15.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ingevity by 936.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.