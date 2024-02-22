Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 28th

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%.

Ingersoll Rand has a payout ratio of 2.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ingersoll Rand to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $88.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $92.32.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.64.

View Our Latest Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.