Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Gap Down to $17.56

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.56, but opened at $16.90. Indivior shares last traded at $16.86, with a volume of 8,741 shares traded.

Indivior Trading Up 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Indivior

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDV. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Indivior in the third quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Indivior in the third quarter worth $109,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter worth $310,000. 36.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

