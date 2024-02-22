Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.08.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

IMO opened at C$82.29 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$60.19 and a twelve month high of C$85.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

