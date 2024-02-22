Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Stock Price Down 7%

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.62 and last traded at $24.02. Approximately 152,453 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 743,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.84.

IMNM has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Immunome from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunome in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Immunome by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Immunome by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Immunome by 19.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Immunome in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Immunome by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

