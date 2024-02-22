Immunocore (IMCR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Immunocore to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Immunocore stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.04. 95,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,536. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.26. Immunocore has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $76.98.

In other news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMCR. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunocore during the first quarter worth approximately $21,067,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,244,000 after buying an additional 204,972 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 166.9% in the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 317,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,460,000 after buying an additional 198,685 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 45.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,981,000 after buying an additional 139,500 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IMCR. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

