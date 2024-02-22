Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Illumina by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 261 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.95.

Illumina Price Performance

Illumina stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.69. The company had a trading volume of 579,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,927. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.