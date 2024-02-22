Icahn Enterprises (IEP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $19.90. 485,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,151. The company has a current ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. Icahn Enterprises has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $54.38.

Institutional Trading of Icahn Enterprises

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 25,189 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 44,413 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 347.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 185,305 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Further Reading

