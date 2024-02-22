IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on IMG. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.10 to C$4.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.06.

IAMGOLD stock opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of C$2.71 and a 1-year high of C$4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.41.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

