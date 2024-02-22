iA Financial Co. Inc. (IAG) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.82 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

iA Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

IAG traded up C$0.97 on Thursday, hitting C$86.61. The company had a trading volume of 29,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,893. iA Financial has a 12-month low of C$77.61 and a 12-month high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$90.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$87.39. The company has a market cap of C$9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on iA Financial from C$104.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$67.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at iA Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total value of C$178,926.00. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.00, for a total transaction of C$455,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.46, for a total value of C$178,926.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,447. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

