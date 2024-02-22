Humankind Investments LLC Sells 86 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $397,678,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter valued at $210,540,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.25 on Thursday, hitting $214.14. The stock had a trading volume of 467,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $214.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.71 and a 200 day moving average of $170.08.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,055 shares of company stock worth $40,064,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American Express from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

