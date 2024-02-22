Humankind Investments LLC Acquires 1,344 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,586 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 150,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,170,347 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 576,534 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 129,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,444,686 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,949,919 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,907,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,790 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett purchased 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of WBA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.40. 2,020,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450,337. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

