Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Syntax Advisors LLC

Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. State Street Corp lifted its position in Humana by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,621,731,000 after buying an additional 143,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Humana by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,804,000 after purchasing an additional 290,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $690,516,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.72.

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

HUM traded down $2.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $364.73. The company had a trading volume of 344,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,404. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.46. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.69 and a 12 month high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.03 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

