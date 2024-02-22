Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 378,479 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,985 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 378,479 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $52,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $144.82 on Thursday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $146.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

