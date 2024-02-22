Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.10% of TransDigm Group worth $46,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total transaction of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,062 shares of company stock valued at $95,806,106 in the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair started coverage on TransDigm Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TDG stock opened at $1,164.35 on Thursday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $686.46 and a 1 year high of $1,165.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,057.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $949.61. The firm has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

