Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $60,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter worth $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $83.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.39. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.70%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRB shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $79.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.56.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

