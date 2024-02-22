Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $55.33 Million Holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,616,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181,742 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $55,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $948,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,464,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $1,605,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 494,000 shares of company stock worth $16,014,460 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $36.61 on Thursday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.93.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.68) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lowered Bread Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

