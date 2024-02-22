Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $47.47 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $47,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 129.7% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 830.9% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.1% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 261.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 13.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 83,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,298,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,193.89 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $928.49 and a 52-week high of $1,615.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,137.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.