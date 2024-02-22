Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $45.29 Million Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 104,958 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.24% of Targa Resources worth $45,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Targa Resources by 4.4% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.7% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.79. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $97.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.74 and its 200-day moving average is $85.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.09.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

