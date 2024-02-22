Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $43,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 107.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ovintiv by 62.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OVV opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29.

In related news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $569,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,169.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Meghan Nicole Eilers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $289,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,644.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup set a $52.00 target price on Ovintiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ovintiv from $69.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

