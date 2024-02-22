Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 468,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,803 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.57% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $42,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FRT stock opened at $99.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.23. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $85.27 and a 52 week high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.19.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.05 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 155.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares in the company, valued at $20,907,066.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

