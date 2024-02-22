Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,958 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 178.7% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.5% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 179,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,456,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 91,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.8 %

HST opened at $20.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.77. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $20.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

